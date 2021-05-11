FM Qureshi expresses hope for Afghan-peace

Following Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meeting with Afghan leadership, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed optimism for long-term stability in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said pn Tuesday at a press conference in Islamabad that stability in Afghanistan is critical for regional peace and security. He said that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Afghan leaders at a high level in Kabul to negotiate the Afghan peace process.

“Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after the meeting,” the foreign minister added. He maintained, “We stand by the Afghan people in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.”

According to Shah Mahmood, the United States has begun withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, and Afghans now bear primary responsibility for ensuring the country’s stability.

“Pakistan wishes to see a prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.

He noted that the only way to address issues between the Afghan government and the Taliban is through negotiation. He said, “Peace in Afghanistan is in the interests of the Taliban and the Afghan government.”

The FM said that peace in Afghanistan will also benefit Pakistan and the entire region.

Qureshi described Prime Minister Bin Salman’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia as “extraordinary.” He said that the PM came on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, and that the visit will have a good effect on the country soon.

Saudi Arabia requires more manpower to achieve Vision 2030, according to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Pakistan will play a key role in meeting those needs.

“As per Saudi officials, 10 million workers will be needed in the future. Saudi Arabia will create 10 million jobs in the next 10 years,” the FM said.

He condemned the Israeli assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that Israeli forces continue to wage abuse at the mosque, injuring hundreds of innocent Palestinian worshipers.

He said that the Muslim world needs to be mobilized on the issue of Palestine. “The international community must play its part in ending Israel’s violence.”

He said that Pakistan expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people and Prime Minister Imran Khan also made his position clear to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

