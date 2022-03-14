FM Qureshi confident govt will defeat opposition’s no-trust motion against PM

Islamabad: Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Monday, said that the government would inflict defeat to the opposition’s no-trust motion politically and democratically, and advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to drag institutions into the politics.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was addressing a news conference in Islamabad where he expressed his confidence that the government would emerge victorious in the no-trust motion.

The Foreign Minister also mentioned that the PPP leadership was resorting to the undemocratic method of buying loyalties of elected representatives.

Qureshi was also fully confident in the ruling party’s allies, including PML-Q, MQM-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party, and expressed his thankfulness to them.

While referring to the alliance between the opposition parties, he said the opposition parties have no common ideology, which makes their alliance unholy and incompatible.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that the drama staged by the opposition parties was not benefiting the economy or the business environment in the country.

Alluding to the situation on the global front, the Foreign Minister said that the government would move forward keeping in view the national interests.