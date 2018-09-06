FM Qureshi, COAS visit martyrs’ families in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday visited the family of Shaheed Captain Omerzaib Afzal, who was martyred during the Operation Rah-e-Rast in 2009. Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his wife have also visited the family of martyred police sub-inspector Abbas.

The Foreign Minister met the parents of Captain Omerzaib at their residence in Rawalpindi and said the nation was proud of their son who sacrificed his life for the country.

He offered fateha for the soul of Captain Omerzaib and said remembering the martyrs on Defence Day was a way to pay tribute to their great sacrifices.

Talking to Omerzaib’s father, the Minister said peace has been attained in the country owing to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Father of Shaheed Omerzaib said blood of martyrs does not go waste but it makes defense of the country impregnable.

Born in 1984, Captain Omerzaib was serving as Adjutant in 2 Azad Jammu Kashmir Regiment when he was martyred during an operation against terrorists as his vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Lower Dir on May 21, 2009.

Meanwhile, Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his wife on Thursday visited the family of martyred police sub-inspector Abbas.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor shared a video of their visit and said that the army chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan.

“There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan,” General Bajwa said.

In the video, the martyred sub-inspector’s mother thanked the army chief and his wife for visiting and said she is proud that her son died for the country.

Further, the martyred policeman’s son, who is also serving in the police, thanked General Bajwa for visiting and acknowledging his father’s sacrifice.

I am proud that my father sacrificed his life while fighting against the enemies of the country, he said.