FM Qureshi calls Russian counterpart, discusses important issues with Lavrov

Russian Embassy in Pakistan said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and discussed topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

Giving details about the conversation, the embassy said the two ministers also discussed the ongoing Ukraine issue.

Sergey Lavrov also expressed his condolences for the victims of the Peshawar blast.

The two sides also discussed Afghanistan and other issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in trade, economic and counter-terrorism areas.