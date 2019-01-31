FM Qureshi calls on Oman’s Vice-President

Muscat

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on second day of his visit to the brotherly country of Oman called on Vice-President Syed Fahad Bin Muhammad Al-Syed.

Bilateral relations, regional situation including vital regional and international affairs were discussed in the meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Vice-President Syed Fahad Bin Muhmmad Al-Syed.

Shah took the Vice-President into confidence over Pakistan’s point of view on important regional issues including Afghanistan. On the occasion, the two leaders agreed to take forward bilateral relations and bolster mutual relations pertaining to business.—INP

