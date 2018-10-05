FM Qureshi briefs PM Imran Khan on US visit

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him about his visit to the United States.

In a meeting held here at the PM Office, the Foreign Minister apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about his participation at the UN General Assembly session in New York where he represented the country and held important meetings on the sidelines.

Qureshi also updated the Prime Minister about his visit to Washington and his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

