FM Qureshi arrives in China on two-day crucial visit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived in China on a two-day long official visit from 23-24 July 2021.

The foreign minister is visiting China on the invitation of the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Qureshi is accompanied by senior officials. The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, both sides will inter alia discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest, said Foreign Office in a statement.

The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

This year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. More than 100 celebratory events have been planned of which over 60 events have already been held so far. These celebrations have immensely contributed to injecting a fresh vigour and warmth into the traditional friendship.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.

Dasu Incident

The visit comes after the deadly incident that occurred in upper Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when 13 people including Chinese nationals had died.

The Chinese engineers and local workers, who worked on Dasu Hydropower Project, were going to the site by bus when the incident occurred.

Pakistan has launched a thorough investigation into the matter as Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that terrorism could not be ruled out of the incident.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid when the envoy expressed satisfaction over the ongoing probe.

