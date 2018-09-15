FM Qureshi, Afghan president discuss bilateral ties, security

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday traveled to Kabul on a daylong visit to hold bilateral talks with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials.

This is his first foreign visit since he assumed office of the chief diplomat of Pakistan on Aug 20.

Mr Qureshi held one on one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. They discussed bilateral relations as well as the issues of regional peace and security.

Meanwhile, delegation level talks were held between the FM and his Afghan counterpart during which they discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional peace and security issues.

The Afghan president was also present in the talks.

Talking to the Afghan counterpart, Qureshi stressed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to work together to tackle challenges being faced by both the countries.

He said there is great potential to further bolster relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, the Afghan foreign minister said peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan is vital for regional peace. He added his country desires cordial relations with all the neighboring countries including Pakistan.

“FM Qureshi left for Kabul on his first foreign visit abroad underlining the importance government attaches to work closely with Afghanistan for regional peace and stability,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted shortly after the FM left for Kabul.

He added: “Successful outcome of the visit will lead future efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation under bilateral frameworks of cooperation including APAPPS, APTTCA, JEC etc.”

On Sept 3, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani had telephoned Qureshi to felicitate him on assuming office of foreign minister and extended him an invitation to visit Kabul.