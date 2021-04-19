FM: Pakistan wants to live in peace with neighbours

Islamabad values its ties with UAE

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan never evaded talks and wants to live in peace with all its neighbours including India.

The FM’s remarks came while speaking at a news conference in UAE where he reached on April 17 for a three-day official visit.

“Both India and Pakistan will have to think about their bilateral ties,” the foreign minister said.

“Pakistan is ready to talk with India if it takes back its steps of August 5. Pakistan cannot ignore the Kashmir issue.”

FM Qureshi added Pakistan desired peace in the region as peace would ensure better economy and more economic opportunities will be created.

“Visit to the United Arab Emirates will strengthen existing bilateral ties between the two countries,” he added.

He further added that the government wanted to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis and it is consulting with other political parties on the issue.

He also met with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan and other UAE dignitaries in Abu Dhabi today.

Talking to UAE Senior Minister and Commissioner General International Expo 2020 Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nayhan in Abu Dhabi, FM Qureshi said Pakistan greatly valued its decade-old relations with the UAE and was committed to further strengthen ties.