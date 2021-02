Staff Reporter Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for a two-day trip to Egypt on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Qureshi is visiting Cairo on the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry. During his visit, FM Qureshi will hold “detailed consultations” with Shoukry. Both officials will also discuss bilateral relations and ways to “further strengthen and diversify” them.

Qureshi and Shoukry will hold a joint press conference as well.