FM in New York to host special G-77, China meeting

Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York to host a special Ministerial meeting of the G-77 and China at the United Nations Headquarters.

On 15-16 December, the foreign minister will host and chair the conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

The agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges faced by developing countries in attaining sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters, and geopolitical developments.

The foreign minister is undertaking an official visit to the United States from 14 to 21 December.

The foreign minister’s program includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington DC, the foreign office spokesperson said in an earlier press release.