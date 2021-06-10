FM holds telephone talks with Canadian counterpart

Mehboob Shaikh Toronto

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi today held telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Mr. Marc Garneau.

During the call, matters pertaining to the recent tragic incident of Islamophoia in London, Ontario, and bilateral ties were discussed.

The Foreign Minister stated that the Islamophobic attack was a matter of serious concern and had caused anguish among the Muslims worldwide.

He appreciated the fact that the Canadian Government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to the family of the victims in this hour of grief. He expressed hope that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Canadian Foreign Minister on the efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to raise awareness and to curtail the growing Islamophobic tendencies.

He underscored that the international community must show a common resolve against the rising trend of Islamophobia and promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at the various international fora. Both Foreign Ministers further agreed to remain in close contact.