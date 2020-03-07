FM, CM discuss establishment of Southern Punjab secretariat

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at chief minister office here today.

Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation and setting up of southern Punjab secretariat came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that people of southern Punjab were given false hope through political promises and former rulers utilised the funds of southern Punjab in their respective constituencies.

People of southern Punjab rejected those who hoodwinked them on the name of development. PTI got wonderful mandate from southern Punjab and government will honour that mandate. PTI government will fulfil all its promises made with the people of southern Punjab at any cost.

People of southern Punjab will get their due right and every district, every city and village will be included in the process of development. Chapter of unjustified distribution of development funds has been closed.

Government is fully focused for bringing backward areas at par with development. Usman Buzdar further maintained that all the administrative preparations regarding establishing of southern Punjab secretariat are completed and promise made with people in this regard will be fulfilled. He said that under Access to Village Project, roads of rural areas will be repaired and constructed. New hospitals, colleges and universities will be set up in southern Punjab.

The only agenda of the government is to serve the masses. Foundation of journey for progress and prosperity of common man has been laid, cm concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to heavy rains in various parts of the country including Punjab. Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved families. He directed that best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured persons and prayed for their early recovery.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Tariq Javed Director Loyalpur Museum Faisalabad. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has given respect to the women by making her custodian of beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister. Islam has given dignity and respect to the women. West cannot imagine the rights which has been awarded to the women in Islam. Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion on World Women Day has said that empowering to the women is the mission of PTI government and historic steps have been taken in this regard for the elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding the rights of women and giving them socio-economic empowerment. Day-care centres have been set up for facilitating the working women in public-private institutes in Punjab. Punjab women helpline 0143 has been set up for providing guidance to the women whereas digital Online Magazine has been launched for creating awareness among the women. Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life. That is why women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all sphere of life. He said provision of resources for empowering the women is a beneficial investment for setting up of enlightened society. He said that role of women in practical life for socio-economic development of the country cannot be neglected. He said no society can move forward without proper participation of women in life. Pakistani women are hard-working and capable and earned the name in different sectors. Even rural women work side by side with men. Usman Buzdar said that government will make women of backward areas economically and socially strong. Women will get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan.

He said that today we reiterate that all out efforts will be made to protect the rights of the women, the cm concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Vice Chief of Army Staff General K.M Arif. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.