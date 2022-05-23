FM Bilawal’s visit shows Pak Govt’s commitment for bilateral partnership

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s maiden official visit had further demonstrated the new Pakistan Government’s commitment to developing all-weather bilateral strategic partnership.

“I would like to stress here that Foreign Minister Bilawal has made China destination of his first official bilateral visit after assuming the office. This further demonstrates that the new Pakistani Government is committed to developing our all weather strategic cooperative partnership. China appreciates it,” he said during his regular briefing.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto paid a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and held fruitful talk in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere in Guangzhou, capital city of Guangdong province.

The spokesperson said during the talks, the two sides agreed that friendship between Pakistan and China was rock solid, and solidarity and cooperation between the two nations had become an important source of stability in a turbulent world.

Both side agreed that the terrorist attack targeting Chinese citizens in Pakistan was unacceptable and such despicable attempts to undermine China-Pakistan friendship would not succeed, he added.