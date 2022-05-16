FM Bilawal to leave for US tomorrow

Islamabad: After assuming charge as the foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on his first-ever official visit to the United States tomorrow to attend a ministerial-level meeting on global food security scheduled to take place in New York on Wednesday.

The meeting on food security is aimed at responding to the escalating food prices across the world in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as stated by the US Secretary of State.

“The meeting will review the urgent humanitarian needs and identify steps to build resilience for the future,” the diplomatic sources said.

The ministerial meeting will be followed by a UN Security Council debate on “Conflict and Food Security” the following day.

During his visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid and some bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal will also hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had invited the former to attend the session on food security.

Blinken felicitates Bilawal on becoming FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the latter was appointed as the Foreign Minister.

The two leaders during the telephonic had spoken about the promotion of peace and security in the country, as well as the region at large. They had also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

