FM Bilawal to attend WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum from Monday to Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the President of the WEF.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar will accompany Foreign Minister Bilawal on this visit. Both the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will participate in several WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues.

Read: Bilawal, Wang discuss industrialisation and CPEC cooperation

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments as well as the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change. He will also meet his counterparts attending the annual meeting and interact with the media.

WEF

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders and representatives from international organizations, civil society and youth from across the world to deliberate and identify pathways to overcome economic, social and environmental challenges.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will also attend several World Economic Forum events on climate change and its impacts on the global community and Pakistan.

Climate change is an important agenda on the pages and is also extremely pertinent to the prevailing heatwaves and glacial lake outburst flooding incidents in the country.

Nearly 2500 leaders from politics, business, civil society and media will take part in the forum.

Read: Sherry to highlight climate change issue at WEF 2022