FM Bilawal salutes China, KSA, Turkiye for staying away from G20 meeting in IIOJK

Bagh: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday saluted China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other countries who rejected the Indian invitation to participate in the G20 tourism meeting in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory (IIOJK).

Addressing a public gathering in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, FM Bilawal thanked the countries for staying away from participating in the G20 meeting.

He said the countries that were participating in the conference had also downgraded their participation which reflected that there was nothing normal at the conference.

Bilawal asked how tourism could be promoted in an area where half of the local population was in jail, and over 900,000 armed personnel were deployed to curb the voices of local people demanding their right to self-determination.

He said that the Modi government was a big supporter of terrorist organizations in India which were involved in terrorist activities against the Indian minorities including Muslims and Christians.

“When we speak for the human rights of the Kashmirs, they (Indian government) say we are representing terrorists”, he said adding “how they could call us terrorists when we also had been the victims of the terrorism”.

“We want peace and represent the people affected by the terrorism”, he added.

He said when he was a foreign minister, he was not representing any political party but every Pakistani citizen.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey to skip G20 summit in occupied Kashmir as China exits

“When there is Kashmir cause, we always stand united on the issue by setting aside all political differences,” he said.

Kashmir issue was not the issue of Pakistan and India, but it was the issue of the people of Kashmir and it had become an international problem which could not be resolved until the Kashmiris were not allowed their right to self-determination.

He hoped that the struggle of Kashmiris would bear fruits and days were not far away when the Kashmiris would get freedom by exercising their right to self-determination.