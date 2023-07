Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his capacity as a foreign minister of Pakistan has brought the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden to draw the attention of the international community towards the issue. Bilawal has emphasized the importance of respecting all religions and urged for the sanctity of Islam to be upheld in the same manner, said Memon while speaking at the media corner before the meeting of the Sindh Assembly.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the foreign minister effectively conveyed his commitment to advocating for religious respect worldwide, anticipating the international community to devise a comprehensive action plan on promoting religious tolerance, ensuring that the sentiments of followers of all religions are safeguarded from any form of harm in the future.

He mentioned that the Israeli statement has confirmed its alleged support for Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He highlighted a previous incident where the Chairman of PTI supported his Jewish brother-in-law over a candidate of Pakistani origin Sadiq Khan in the election for Mayor of London.

The Sindh Information Minister expressed concern over the recent revelation of connections between certain politicians and Israel, which is a significant matter of concern for the entire Pakistani population.Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the development, in light of the Israeli statement, raises alarming implications.

He stated that such affiliations of the PTI are potentially perilous and need to be carefully addressed. He questioned the relevance of Israels support for Imran Khan. When asked about Imran Khan, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the truth about the PTI chief was revealed late.

He further added that had the facts have been known earlier, it is unlikely that any honest Pakistani would have voted for or supported him. In response to a question, the Minister said that Pakistan consistently safeguarded its minority communities and their places of worship, and this duty will be upheld continuously. In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that if an individual is found to be acting as a foreign agent, appropriate actions should be taken against them.

He highlighted that it is unprecedented in history for Israel to publicly issue a statement in support of Imran Khan. In response to a question, the Sindh Information Minister said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) brought together the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Jamaat-e-Islami, the PPP has a history of fostering unity among people. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is a bitter truth that the leader of a political party was allegedly pursuing the agenda of another country.

He expressed that this revelation has left everyone surprised and astonished, prompting a need for reconsideration of their opinions regarding PTI. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Sindh will always maintain its status as a province.