FM Bilawal inaugurates 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022

Karachi: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022, which commenced at the Expo Center in Karachi on Tuesday, returning to the city after four years due to COVID-19.

IDEAS is a defence exhibition that brings together the defence industry’s players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.

The exhibition will continue till Friday, in which around three hundred exhibitors from thirty-two countries will display their latest and innovative products, whereas over five hundred national and international delegates are taking part in the exhibition.

Addressing the ceremony, Foreign Minister Bilawal welcomed all guests to the “special edition of innovation and excellence”.

He remarked that the incumbent government inherited an economic catastrophe as Pakistan was on the precipice of default, however, he credited the concerted efforts from the coalition “for the unity that helped the economy” survive an imminent danger.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that, over the years, IDEAS has evolved into a platform that highlights Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global defence market.

“Arms for Peace, [the] theme of IDEAS’22, reflects Pakistan’s desire for peace & stability. Good to see that our defence sector is catering to [the] demands of tech,” he said.

A Karachi Show will also be held on November Thursday at Nishan-e-Pakistan on the beach for the citizens. High-level defence delegations of friendly countries are also participating in the IDEAS-2022.