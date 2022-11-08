FM Bilawal holds meeting with Iraqi counterpart

On the sidelines of the 13th annual meeting of Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met the Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fouad Hussein.

The Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of common interest. They reaffirmed the long-standing ties of amity and cooperation between the two countries, rooted deep in shared faith, common values and cultural affinities; and reiterated the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields, the foreign office said.