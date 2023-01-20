FM Bilawal, Google President for Asia-Pacific discuss ways to scale up Pakistan’s digital economy

Islamabad: Foreign Minster Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Scott Beaumont, Google’s President for Asia-Pacific, Thursday discussed ways to scale up Pakistan’s digital economy, skills, and technical support for forecasting extreme weather events.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

During the meeting, the foreign minister said that Pakistan looked forward to fostering public-private partnerships with Google to scale up the country’s digital economy and skills.

In December last year, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Meta (Facebook) Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore during his visit to the tech hub. During his visit, Bilawal announced that Meta had finally launched its monetization feature in Pakistan, enabling creators to engage with their audience and earn a livelihood.

During the visit, FM Bilawal Bhutto had also highlighted the achievements and huge potential of the IT sector in Pakistan and expressed a keen desire for enhanced cooperation between Meta and Pakistan.