FM Bilawal calls for ‘free, fair & impartial’ investigation into attack on Imran Khan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a “free, fair and impartial” investigation into the attack on former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Speaking to CNN, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued an “unequivocal” condemnation of the attack on the former premier and demanded it should be investigated properly to “bring the facts forward”.

He went on to say that whatever anybody might think of Imran Khan domestically, this has been “an attack on a former prime minister”.

Fawad lauds Bilawal’s statement

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry praised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving a “mature statement” on the attack on Imran Khan.

“Who can understand the pain of terrorism more than Bilawal?” he said.

At the same time, Fawad Chaudhry urged Bilawal to release detained PTI workers in Sindh “who were also just demanding a free and fair probe” into the attack on Imran.