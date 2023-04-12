FM Bilawal Bhutto, Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Said discuss Pak-KSA bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday exchanged views on the bilateral ties between the two countries. During a meeting, the foreign minister observed that restoration of bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran were significant for the regional peace, a press release said.

He reiterated that Pakistan accorded high priority to its bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership and expressed gratitude for always supporting Pakistan in every difficult situation

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on

Tuesday said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with

Canada in all fields and stressed upon enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

In a meeting, the foreign minister and Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries, a press release said.

The foreign minister also expressed to supply local manpower to Canada.