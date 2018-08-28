FM announces to consult Senate for formulation of foreign policy

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday has announced to hold consultation with Senate regarding formulation of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Speaking in the Senate, foreign minister said that all parties have same stance over national interest and that he will try to convey parliament’s message to United States.

He said that Pakistan desires to turn its bilateral relations with the US towards improvement, adding that US Secretary of State is expected to visit Pakistan on the 5th of next month.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said weightage will be given to the opinion of people and its elected representatives while taking forward relations with Washington.

The handout of the US State Department regarding telephonic conservation was contrary to the facts, he clarified.

He said the conservation between Imran Khan and Pompeo was cordial and constructive in nature. He said that the press release issued by Pakistan on the conservation is based on facts.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi pointed out that a national security and foreign policies are interlinked and we should demonstrate unison on them. He said given the challenges faced by the country, unity will give strengthen to over voice.

