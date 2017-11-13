Flynn’s lawyer slams media over alleged kidnapping plot

New York

A lawyer for former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has condemned the “outrageous” and “false” allegations that Flynn had discussed a bribe with Turkish representatives to kidnap Fetullah Gulen, the U.S based-leader of FETO terror group.

Robert Kelner, Flynn’s top attorney, said in a recent statement that so far he had tried to avoid responding to every allegation and rumor taking place against his client, the retired three-star general Flynn, out of his respect to the ongoing investigation regarding Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“But today’s news cycle has brought allegations about General Flynn, ranging from kidnapping to bribery, that are so outrageous and prejudicial that we are making an exception to our usual rule. They are false,” he said.

Kelner’s statement came after a story on the Wall Street Journal claiming that investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation had found out that Flynn had met with Turkish representatives twice last year.—Agencies