flynas expands, reaches to Pakistan

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

In its ongoing plans to expand its reach in Asia and open new strategic and international routes, flynas, announces its new flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan from Thursday (Feb 15).

Flynas has launched its flights from Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah to both Lahore and Islamabad. Riyadh to Islamabad is being launched on 16th of February, along with flights from Dammam to Lahore. While flights from Jeddah to Lahore will be launched on 17th of February.

The grand launch of flynas’s operations in Pakistan held here on Thursday attended by a number of dignitaries from the government and private sector.

Commenting on the ongoing expansion, flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna said: “Ever since flynas was established over10 years ago, we have been continuously finding new opportunities and reaching new destinations, in order to deliver the best services and connectivity to our dear guests.

“We continue our journey with consumers, promising 2018 to be the year of expansion, to cater to their needs and aspirations to reach further domestic and international destinations.”

Flynas flights between the Kingdom and Pakistan will utilize A320 fleet, and new B767 aircraft. Booking can be made through flynas’ smartphone application, travel agents, and the flynas website.

These new flynas routes will serve business travelers from and to Saudi Arabia, as well as Hajj and Umrah visitors. It will also connect passengers to many different cities within the Kingdom with flynas’ network, which includes 17 domestic destinations.