Flu cases declining

It is good to note that following measures taken by the Punjab government quite promptly and efficiently for controlling and treatment of the influence patients, flu cases have apparently started showing decline in southern Punjab as no new case has been reported in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during last week. This encouraging indication was given when Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh.Salman Rafiq presided over a meeting in Lahore the other day to review influenza situation in Multan, Bahawalpur and Lahore.

According to media, the meeting was told by senior health officials concerned that all hospitals have been directed to ensure vaccination of all contacts of influenza as a case response strategy, sufficient stock of vaccine is available for this purpose, all medicines have already been supplied to all hospitals, medicines for another 3000 patients are additionally available in stock and vigorous awareness campaign is being launched to sensitize the masses at large not only in already hit areas but also in other districts.

The provincial health authorities are fully seized of the matter and taking adequate measures to check and control the situation, the people should also instead of getting panicky and taking to self-medication should immediately consult qualified doctors and visit nearby hospitals for treatment and avoid interaction with persons suffering from influenza so as to avoid and control spreading of the disease for own as well as others’ sake.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related