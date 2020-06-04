Floyd Mural Berlin Wall

Berlin

German artist Eme Freethinker has painted a portrait of George Floyd on what used to be the Berlin Wall to honour the unarmed black man killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer, who knelt on his neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd’s death has raised questions about systemic racism and police brutality not only in the United States but also across Europe. Peaceful rallies were held in London, Paris, and Berlin in the solidarity and justice for Floyd. Paying tribute to him in a unique way, Eme Freethinker captioned the mural with the phrase “I can’t breathe” that Floyd said moments before he died and added three hashtags — #georgefloyd, #icantbreath, and #sayhisname — on a section of the former Berlin wall in the German capital to show solidarity with the black American. —Agencies