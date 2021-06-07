Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight results

A major boxing event was planned to take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. Floyd Mayweather, the legendary former five-division champion, fought YouTube phenom Logan Paul in an exhibition match.

Mayweather, who had a professional record of 50-0, was at a substantial size disadvantage versus Paul, who has only fought once in his career. Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds to Mayweather’s 155 during Saturday’s ceremonial weigh-ins. Paul will also have a six-inch height advantage, but he will be significantly outmatched in terms of genuine boxing talent and experience.

Despite the fact that neither combatant could claim victory without a knockout, both were hoping for a lot of activity in the 24 minutes allotted for the bout. There were no judges at ringside to score the bout, and knockdowns and knockouts will be at the referee’s discretion. When they throw punches with 10-ounce gloves, neither will wear a helmet.

Chad Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, will make his debut on the card. To start off the PPV celebrations, the former All Pro will compete in a four-round demonstration versus MMA and Bare Knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell. He’s done some boxing training and sparring at his local gyms, but he’s never gone into the ring. Plus, Jarrett Hurd returns to the middleweight division as he fights Luis Arias.

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021

Mayweather engaged the clinch and Paul pushed him into the corner and yelled to the crowd with one minute left.

Mayweather landed a left hand and Paul threw a few return shots in the clinch before they were broken up again.

Paul landed a left hook and they ended up back in the clinch, drawing boos from the fans.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul — Round 8: Paul’s corner encouraged him to survive the final three minutes, seemingly happy with a moral victory.

Mayweather landed one final left hand before the end of the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Mayweather (69-64)

Mayweather seemed frustrated with the clinching and started to measure for a big shot, stalking Paul around the right before Paul landed a jab.

Paul almost landed a left hand and Mayweather landed a straight to the body. Mayweather pushed Pual into the corner and shoved his face.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul — Round 7: Paul immediately clinched and pushed Mayweather to the ropes before backing away all the way across the ring. A clubbing right from Paul almost landed, though it wasn’t a legal shot.

Mayweather landed a left hook and then a right hand. Paul missed with a winging right hand and the round ended with another clinch break. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Mayweather (59-55)

Paul landed an uppercut and Mayweather dug to the body. The clinch continued to factor in as Paul smiled at Mayweather.

Paul landed a jab and a right hand before clinching up, seemingly in survival mode. Mayweather and Paul jawed at each other briefly before clinching again.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul — Round 6: Paul tried to work the ab, having little left beyond the left hand it seemed when Mayweather cracked with a left to the body.

Paul circled away to end the round and it’s another clear one for Mayweather. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Mayweather (49-46)

Mayweather cracked with another overhand right that landed cleanly before a big leaping left hook tat also connected clean.

Mayweather connected with a clean right hand and Paul began to look extremely shaky as he took an uppercut, taking the shots well but clearly tiring badly.

Mayweather landed a right cross that hit clean and Paul found himself backed into the ropes where he ate a right hand and a left hook.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul — Round 5: Paul threw several jabs that missed as Mayweather slipped and dodged. Paul landed a right, but Mayweather landed one of his own before a big left hook.

Paul tried to work the jab to keep Mayweather away, but Paul’s fatigue was encouraging Mayweather to continue pressing in to land better shots. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Mayweather (39-37)

Mayweather sized up Paul and cracked with a heavy right hand as Paul continued to look as though he was fatiguing.

Paul landed a jab and then ate a big right from Mayweather, and a heavy left hook after.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/sports/