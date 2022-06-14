Floyd Mayweather Jr. will once again take part in an exhibition bout this time against Mikuru Asakura, a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter from Japan.

The exhibition boxing match will take place under the Rizin banner with the bout tentatively scheduled for September in Japan with the exact date and location yet to be announced.

The fight was announced during a press conference on June 13 hosted by Rizin at M Resort Spa & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Mayweather fought the last of his professional fights against former UFC champion Conor McGregor in August 2017 where the American stopped the Irishman in round 10 to finish his career undefeated at 50-0, with 27 KOs.

Since retiring from the boxing world, he has turned his attention toward exhibition bouts to keep raking in the money.

Rizin promoting the September bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura is another chain in that link. Mayweather has already fought under the Rizin banner when he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, dropping him three times to force the round 1 TKO.

His most memorable exhibition contest came against YouTuber Logan Paul in June 2021.

Mayweather recently fought an 8-round exhibition bout against a former boxer and sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May, pummeling him from the opening bell to the last.

Like Tenshin, Asakura is a mixed martial artist and not a pure boxer with a record of 16-3 and fights in the featherweight division.

It remains to be seen if the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura will be a standard boxing match or something with bells and whistles to attract a larger audience.

What is certain is that Mayweather stands to make another huge sum of money without much effort.