Flower Show at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Staff Reporter

Pakistan National Rose Society (PNRS) is organizing a one-day ‘Rose Festival’ on April 8, 2018 Sunday at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9. The event is an annual highlight of the Rose Society participated by the well-known nurseries of the country besides public and private sector organizations, schools, colleges, individuals from all over the country as well as residents of Islamabad.

A grand Flower Show will also be organized on the occasion from morning till evening (7.00 p.m.) which will be participated by among others Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Club, Radio Pakistan, Floral Art Society, Pattoki and other nurseries. Some new exotic verities of flowers will also be introduced on the occasion.

The Flower Show according to President of Pakistan National Rose Society, Mr Iftikhar Ahmed Awan will provide a golden opportunity to the people who have passion for roses. He asked the residents of Islamabad and all those who want to participate in the show and express their love and passion for flowers to come and join the PNRS team including Secretary General Col Shakoor (03325427357) or himself (03335030909) and visit along with their families the Flower Show and the Rose Festival and enjoy various colours and varieties of roses.