Flow of technology

When technology and human mind match and collaborate, it blasts. However, when it cut off the effect of each other it becomes an imprecation. Let us compile students and mobile phones together, debating upon its beneficent and inimical effects. Nowadays, everybody has an astute phone being utilized in certain ways. It is now a modern era, everything is on fingertips. Thing are just done on Email, WhatsApp, Skype etc. Now through screen shoots and advanced camera options any type of information can be kept in the culled recollection of cell phone. It is now very facile to study utilizing mobiles. Whereas, in USA and in other developed countries notebooks are superseded by Tablet PCs to inspirit the students to utilize more of their efficiencies in learning in lieu of jotting it, down.

However if we verbalize about the deleterious image of it, most of the students are misusing it. They utilize to switch on the mobiles during lectures, classes and researches. They do not concentrate upon the edifier’s lecture. Secondly, a student mostly seems fobbing every time. Apart from studies, they evade their peers as well. Conclusively, they do not study the whole semester because they relish convivial media all the times. In conclusion, everything looks good at its own time. Studies should be adopted at its time and fun should be done at fun time. Time is precious and it only cares for those who care for it.

SUNDUS FATIMA

Via email

Related