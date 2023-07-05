Flour prices are likely to be reduced in Sindh as the provincial government lifted the ban on the movement of wheat stocks across the province.The Sindh govt has lifted the ban on the movement of wheat stocks across the province which would reduce flour prices. The authorities closed all check posts established to monitor the wheat supply in the province.The move will enable easy transportation of wheat stocks to the metropolis.

A notification was also issued by the provincial authorities in this regard.The flour and wheat prices went high in Karachi due to the five-month ban. Traders expressed hopes that the move will reduce flour prices now.

The food department’s director, commissioners, deputy commissioners and concerned officials have been instructed to follow the new order.

On the other hand, as the prices of essential commodities, including flour and rice, persistently rise, the recent surge in wheat prices has led to a rise in the cost of a 40kg bag of flour across Punjab.