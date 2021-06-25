Flour mills shutdown in protest

Observer Report Karachi

The flour mills shutdown across the country on Thursday on the strike call of Pakistan Flour Mills Association to protest against imposition of more taxes.

The flour mills strike is resulting in suspension of supplies of flour and other by products.

In Karachi around 80 large and small flour mills have been closed to protest against imposition of tax on chokar (bran) and increase in the rate of turnover tax on flour mills in recently announced budget.

PFMA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf had announced a two-day countrywide strike in the first phase of their protest starting from Thursday against turnover and sales taxes imposed by the government.