LAHORE – Flour crisis deepened as the utility stores in the city failed to cater to the need of ever increasing number of customers.

There is a shortage of cheap flour at the utility stores of the city and the situation is deteriorating day by day.

The intense heat and hunger have humiliated the women and men standing in long queues to get flour. In Shadman, Wahadat Road, Ichhra, and Samanabad areas there was a huge rush of people.

At the utility stores located in other areas including Muslim Town the customers also accused the management of the utility stores of favoring certain people to get flour on priority basis.

Citizens say that a small amount of flour is still provided at the big utility stores, but the utility stores built in the poor communities are empty of cheap flour and other essential items.