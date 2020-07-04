Flour being sold above govt fixed rate

Flour prices fixed by the Punjab cabinet are not being followed across the province as people are still forced to buy it at old rates.

Twenty-kilogram flour bag is available in market at Rs 1,035 to 1,100.

Flour millers have expressed reservations over new rates fixed by the provincial regime and complained that wheat has still not been released.

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab government had approved a two-month interim policy to provide wheat at Rs 1,475 per maund to flour mills across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the cabinet meeting and said that by reducing the prices of flour, relief will be provided to the public.

The meeting decided to stabilize the prices of flour and the rate of 20 kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 850 instead of existing price of Rs 1,050, in the market.

The Punjab cabinet also approved the early release of wheat to the flour mills and fixed the price of government wheat at the rate of Rs 1,475 per maund.