Floral show to mark ID in London HC opens

Islamabad

A floral show was held at Pakistan High Commission London on Friday afternoon, to celebrate the Independence day of Pakistan. The show, organized by Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP)(Peshawar Chapter) in collaboration with the high commission, was inaugurated by Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sahebzada Ahmed Khan at the premises of the high commission.

A large number of British Pakistani families attended the show. The overarching principle of Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP) was to promote peace and spirituality through the beauty of flowers, as flowers in Pakistan are given as a symbol of peace as well as conventional sympathy.

The other mission of FASP was to encourage creativity and excellence in floral designing. Flowers are also used at wedding ceremonies and other happy occasions. Floral art experts Mrs.Farida Tariq Nishtar, Ms. Samia Hamayun, Ms. Rukhsan Aziz, Ms.Nusrat Bilal and Ms.Humaria Babar displayed floral art designs at the exhibition which was appreciated by the High Commissioner and the visitors of the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan said that such kind of activities help promote friendship and termed it as “Ikebana diplomacy”. He wellcomed the participants of the exhibition who had come to UK from Peshawar which is also called city of gardens and FASP (Peshawar chapter ) has exhibited a flora show in London , in connection with independence day calebrations of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said that floral show would help further promote the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. He said last week ,Pakistan High Commission London organized Sport event of wrestlers and called it as “Sports diplomacy” in which a British wrestler participated and also organized a seminar on role and contribution of religious minorities in Pakistan’s development.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp