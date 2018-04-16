Floral Arts Society celebrates 20th anniversary

One dialysis machine, cash donated for kidney patients

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad Chapter of Floral Arts Society of Pakistan (FASP) on Sunday celebrated 20th anniversary of its foundation by giving a floral depiction of the evergreen love story of Mughal Era, ‘Anarkali’ at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The funds generated through the tickets of the play went to the Dialysis Centre of the Pakistan Kidney Patients Association (PKPA) in the form of single dialysis machine and cash money. CEO of Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani, Ambassador of the Netherlands, Ardi Stoios-Braken and Austrian Ambassador Dr Brigitta Blaha were among the noted guests of the evening.

They had come to support the FASP in its good cause. Secretary General and CEO of PKPA Col (R) Yunus Bhatti received the cheque on the occasion and briefed the audience about the achievements as well as challenges of the Association set up some two decades ago.

In memory of my wife Salmi Yunus who lost her life due to kidney malfunctioning, I took over the association some 16 years ago and devoted my life to serve and bring comfort to those suffering from kidney diseases, said the Colonel. In 2016 alone, 12,000 plus dialysis treatments were performed while over 10,000 outdoor patients were provided free consultation, he said. “We are now fully developed Dialysis Centre with 27 dialysis machines of latest version and allied facilities,” he said expressing gratitude to the FASP, Islamabad chapter for their generosity. He also mentioned some of his colleagues who provided him valuable support and inspiration including Dr Zaheerud Din, Gen Sarfaraz, Col Sher Mohammad and Dr Naeem Ghani.

Apart from the donation, Floral Arts Society’s Islamabad Chapter’s President Ghazala Abdullah while briefing the audience about the FASP’s 20 eventful years, said exactly twenty years ago on April 13, 1998 FASP held its first meeting in the federal capital. Later, it held its meetings continuously and for that she expressed her gratitude to Mrs Waqar Boolani and Aziz Boolani for extending support on behalf of the Serena Hotel. She also thanked Attock Oil, TCS, Tehzeeb Bakers, HBL & Microfinance Bank for support and cooperation. In order to make the event successful, the executive committee of the FASP, Islamabad worked day and night for last twenty days and gave floral depiction to each act of the play. The audience enjoyed the play, the setting, floral depiction and above all the way Anarkali meets for the first time her paramour Prince Saleem (Emperor Jahangir). Mughal-e-Azam Emperor Akbar (Shabbir Mirza) gave a stunning performance when he orders the guards to imprison her within a wall for having an affair with his son Prince Saleem (Jahangir). The audience also appreciated floral jewelry by Mrs Waqar Boolani and gave a round of applause.

Manal Abdullah was the set designer while music, light & sound were arranged by PNCA. Costumes were designed by Nahid Raza while props & flowers were designed by Asma Ansari. The roles of Anarkali, Saleem and guards were performed by the PNCA actors.