Flopped show

THE event that was billed by the Opposition as the ‘last push’ to the PML (N) governments in Punjab and at the Centre, proved a total flop as people rejected the call to gather at the Mall Road in Lahore to kick-start agitation against the rulers. They say pride hath a fall as those who claimed that they would not stop short of getting resignations of PML (N) governments are now so frustrated that they themselves are pondering to resign as they see there is no buyer of their negative politics.

Of the twenty parties that committed their participation for the Mall Road show some were, no doubt, popular and mainstream entities like PTI, PPP, PML-Q and religious parties but they could not convince their workers, followers or people at large to join their protest. This is mainly because they were using undemocratic methods to bring down an elected government. That they do not believe in democracy also became evident when PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad cursed Parliament and that too in the presence of the parties that are known to be firm believer in supremacy of Parliament. Politics just for the sake of power is a delusion, which every wise politician must avoid. Elections are meant to produce a Parliament that is epicentre of people’s aspirations and faith and as such parliamentary institutions should be given due respect yet some politicians seldom bother to attend proceedings of the National Assembly of which they are a member and draw salary and other benefits. If Parliament has lost its effectiveness then it is because of the non-serious attitude of the parliamentarians. Otherwise, Parliaments across the globe are representing the will of the people and contributing immensely to address challenges confronting those countries. People know that those working to bring down the elected government are no angels and their performance in Sindh and KP is not praiseworthy. Masses also know that no two parties of the twenty that attended the protest in Lahore on Sunday have anything common and they were united only against the sitting government.

