Floodwater kills lady PO, constable

Lower Dir

A lady presiding officer (PO) and a constable were killed when the vehicles they were travelling in was washed away in flood water near Kharkanai Stop in Lower Dir. Ouch police said, a coach carrying back election staff from Chakdara to Timergara when reached near Kharkanai Stop was washed away by the fast current of water created after heavy rain in the area.

As a result, a lady presiding officer identified as Sajida Begum w/o Muhammad Ashfaq of Thana tehsil and a constable named Ubaidullah lost their lives after drowning into the waters. The body of lady presiding officer was recovered near Warsak village early Thursday morning while the search for the constable’s body was still underway.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp