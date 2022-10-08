Floods wreak havoc in 88 Pakistan districts: Palitha

Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, has said that 84 districts of the country have been affected in floods.

Dr Palitha, talking to media here said that around 33 million people have been affected in unprecedented flooding in Pakistan.

Over 2,000 health facilities have been damaged in flooding, World Health Organization’s Pakistan representative said. The flooding has also claimed over 1,700 lives, Dr Palitha Mahipala said. “Health workers are working to their best capability in flood-hit areas,” WHO official said.

“High level emergency was declared during floods in the country,” he said. Flooding has unleashed massive devastation in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, he told media persons.

Dr. Palitha Mahipala said that the WHO sending more healthcare workers to flood-hit areas and its experts will visit these areas on October 10.