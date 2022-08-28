Floods death toll reaches 1033

Death toll from the floods triggered by the rains have crossed 1,000, latest figures issued by the National Disaster Management Authority showed Saturday night.

NDMA’s data showed that 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods.

In the last 24 hours, close to 119 people died and 71 were injured.

As per the data one death was reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, four from Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 76 in Sindh.