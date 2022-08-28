Floods continue to ring alarm bells in parts of KP

Grand Trunk Road submerged in Nowshera; Pakistan Army rescues 110 people in Swat

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Though the flood water has started receding, the angry water continues to ring alarm bells in parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the officials confirmed the devastating floods have so far eaten up more than 230 people besides destroying over 34 thousands houses and fifty hotels mostly in the scenic spots.

According to reports district Noshehra has still been under the threat as a strong stream of 3,07,000 cusecs flood water was passing though the Indus rivers and the flood waters has even submerged main GT road as some areas in Noshehra forcing the district administration to again issuing warnings asking the people to remain vigilant specially those living close to the Indus river and low lying areas.

Some 100 relief camps have been setup for the flood effectees in the district where the district administration is actively engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation activities.

The teams of the Pakistan Army conducted rescue operation in Swat district and rescued 110 people stranded in different areas with the help of four helicopters of the Army aviation.

They have been airlifted to safe areas from where they will be driven to their destinations. Likewise, around three dozen tourists including female and children stranded in scenic valley Kalam that was badly devastated by the recent floods have been rescued.

These people were trapped after dozens of bridges were washed away by the angry waters.

The Army, it may be recalled had also rescued 22 tourists stranded in Kumrat valley a day earlier and the CM KP has already deputed two helicopters to facilitate the rescue operation.

Reports said the situation was also grim in the tourist’s spot Kaghan where number of connecting bridges were washed away at different areas resulting in cutting off the Kaghan link with the rest of the country.

The locals are confronting Scarcity of foods and essential medicines. On the other hand the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for labor Shokat Yousafzai said than more 230 people were killed in the recent floods that also destroyed over 34 thousands houses and fifty hotels mostly in the scenic spots.

He said the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was personally supervising the rescue and relief operation and the provincial government was utilizing all its resources in this regard.

He said a detailed survey of the damages caused by the floods would be conducted soon to help out the flood victims.

He said the government has enhanced the amount from 3 lacs Rupees to 8 lacs for those killed by the devastating floods and from one lac to 3 lacs for the damaged houses.

The people have been asked to contact PDMA help line on 1700 and CK KP control room at phone number 1800 for all kind of assistance.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the district administrations were taking rescue and relief measures in the flood-affected districts of Malakand Division.

Rescue and relief measures are being monitored at the district and divisional levels, and relief packages are being distributed to the affected families in the districts of Upper and Lower Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, and Mingora.

He said that Provincial Heli Service provided relief items to people in Kalam and Utror and rescued tourists throughout the day.

He said that 30 people from Kumrat and 143 people from Kalam were transferred to Sheringal University and Saidu Sharif respectively through Heli Service.

Children and women were transferred to safe places on a priority basis by Provincial Heli Service, he said.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that relief and rehabilitation activities are ongoing in Shangla District, Chitral Lower and Upper, Dir Lower and Upper, and Swat, in which food and medicine, and other essential items are being provided.

Commissioner Malakand division said that the restoration of link roads and bridges has been kicked off on an emergency basis.

In the light of the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, warehouses are being built in Madain, Khawaza Khila, Matta, and Mingora where food and non-food items will be stored for relief activities so as not to hinder access to aid to isolated and remote mountainous areas.

In order to provide relief to flood victims, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved additional funds of Rs.2.5 billion for relief and rehabilitation activities in flood affected areas of the province.

In this regard, a summary has been approved by the provincial cabinet through circulation. Besides, a letter has also been written by Establishment and Administration department to relief and rehabilitation department to ensure implementation of the decision and furnish report to this end.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the provision of immediate relief to the flood victims and their rehabilitation as top priority of his government and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief to the flood affectees.

He further said that flood affectees were not alone in this testing time, the provincial government stood by them adding that all the available resources would be utilized for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He assured that as situation gets better, steps would also be taken to rehabilitate and repatriate the affected people.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in the light of Chief Minister’s directives, relief and rehabilitation activities are underway in different flood hit areas, so far 24 roads have been restored and electricity has also been restored on 35 feeders in Dir Lower.

Similarly, 34 food packages and 60 tents have been distributed among the flood victims in the district.