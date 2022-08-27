Floods: CM Elahi wants Imran to announce fundraising

Sheikh Rasheed calls on CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi on Saturday telephoned top PTI leaders to persuade party chairman Imran Khan for announcing a fundraising campaign for flood affectees.

Parvez Elahi telephoned Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz and urged them to ask Imran Khan to announce a fundraising drive for flood affectees. “Floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan and we should leave all things aside and support the victims,” he said.

He emphasized that the entire nation should work together for the restoration of roads, schools and hospitals. “The rehabilitation of the victims and provision of food and medicines is among our top priority,” the chief minister Punjab announced.

He assured the flood victims that the Punjab government would rehabilitate them, construct houses for them and also compensate their loss of harvest. “We will not sit until the last affectee is rehabilitated,” Parvez Elahi vowed.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan on Friday visited Dera Ismail Khan to review the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

Expressing grief over the loss in natural calamities, the PTI Chairman said that besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan has also witnessed damages during the floods.

He also urged the nation to support the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas. The former premier added that he was planning to help victims by conducting a survey of flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed at CMO today. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on the occasion. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, unusual situation being arisen due to flood, provision of relief activities and the completion of Rawalpindi development projects came under discussion.CM while talking on the occasion stated that we are utilizing all possible resources to rehabilitate the flood affected areas. I have asked the Chairman PTI Imran Khan to appeal for lending financial help to the flood affected persons and helping the flood affected persons amounts to doing real politics, he maintained. CM vowed not to leave alone the brothers and sisters who are stuck in calamity and exhorting that everyone will have to become their support on their call. He said that every eye is in tears over the havoc wreaked by the flood in the South Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK and Sindh and every heart is grief-stricken. He urged that we all have to unite and work together in a collective and in a solid manner for the rehabilitation of the flood affected persons. He disclosed that the Rawalpindi Mother and Child Hospital will soon be completed adding that the Rawalpindi Girls Degree College project will also be completed soon. He informed that traffic flow will improve with the completion of Nullah Lai Express Way Project.CM vowed to himself monitor the welfare projects for the people of Rawalpindi. Former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that collective efforts are essential to rehabilitate the flood affected persons and helping the misery- stricken people is mandatory on every affluent. Sheikh Rasheed lauded the commendable steps being taken by the Punjab government in an emergency situation.