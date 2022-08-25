Flood situation in country ‘national emergency’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the ongoing flood situation a national emergency, adding that at this critical juncture, there was a need to show national spirit to deal with the situation of extraordinary disaster in Sindh and Balochistan.

In a statement on Thursday, she asked the entire nation, especially overseas Pakistanis, to donate generously to help the flood victims as a huge amount of money will be required for the rehabilitation of the victims due to the large-scale disaster.

Flood plays havoc in Tank, DI Khan districts

“The federal government, along with the provinces, was making vigorous efforts, all resources were being mobilized,” the information minister added.

Highlighting the role of people in providing relief to the affected people, she said that owing to heavy rains and severe flooding, there were difficulties in relief operations, but that could be accelerated with the help of the public.

China announces aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan

China announced on Wednesday that it would provide relief and cash assistance to Pakistan, affected by flash floods and property destruction, which have left lakhs marooned since mid-June.

A statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing has decided to “provide emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, to be delivered as soon as possible.”

“The Red Cross Society of China will provide $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society,” the statement added.

The statement said China has already delivered 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, and 50,000 pieces of waterproof canvas to the victims under the social and livelihood cooperation framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor