Flood relief assistance under BISP increased to Rs 70b: Shehbaz

Provision of shelter to displaced persons direly needed; Concerned over destruction of cotton crop in Sindh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government had decided to increase the flood relief assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme from the existing Rs 28 billion to Rs 70 billion.

The 2.5 times increase in the volume of the assistance programme has been made in view of the gross damages of lives, infrastructure and crops in the wake of flash floods.

Speaking during his visit to the relief camp, set up in Qambar Shahdad Kot, he said the country witnessed unprecedented loss due to floods. PM Sharif mentioned that the compensation amount of Rs 25,000 was being given to each flood-affected family to help them recover their financial losses.

He expressed concern that the cotton crop in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, which was means of livelihood for people, was entirely damaged by floods.

He said joint efforts at the national level were need of the hour to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-affected people. He said provision of shelter to the displaced persons

was direly needed, adding that the government had placed the order for the purchase of seven million tents.

Medical camps, he said, had also been set up at the relief camps to avert the spread of diseases. The prime minister expressed gratitude to the friendly countries for extending assistance to Pakistan following the flood losses. He said the magnitude of the disaster was bigger than the capacity of the country to effectively cope.

He urged the nation including intelligentsia and media to focus on the flood situation and set aside highlighting politics for the later times.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz also distributed cheques among the flood affectees. He regretted that floods had destroyed crops, orchards and houses. The premier observed that the floods affected Sindh the most adding that Balochistan was the second most affected province followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab.

On this occasion, he also expressed his gratitude to China, UAE, Iran, Saudi Arab, Turkey and other countries who were providing assistance to Pakistan to deal with this huge catastrophe.