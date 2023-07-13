LAHORE – Punjab Disaster Management Authority has put five districts on high alert due to a possible increase in the flow of River Sutlej in the wake of widespread rains in the upper catchment areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast countrywide rains from July 13 to July 17, raising fears of increased flow in all major rivers and urban flooding in major cities.

River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala is already flowing at a medium flood level and is likely to reach a high flood level due to the possible release of more water from India and significant rains in the upper catchment areas.

High water flow in River Sutlej has submerged nearby villages and fields in Kasur district in floodwater, causing people to shift to safer places due to the fear of a further rise in the water level.

People in other districts have also started shifting from the villages close to River Sutlej to safer places. The authorities in Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari districts have also been put on high alert to cope with the challenges posed by the high flood.

According to the Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed, authorities have already started relief and rescue operations in the areas under flood threat. He said that hundreds of boats were part of the rescue operation in flood-hit areas. He said that the rescue teams were shifting not only people but also their cattle to safer places.

He said that as many as 11 relief camps have been set up in Kasur districts and 211 officers were taking part in the relief and rescue operation. In Bahawalnagar district, he said, 578 officials were performing duties at 26 rescue and relief camps.

Similarly, 220 officials have been assigned duties at 2o rescue and relief camps in the Pakpattan district. He said that 12 each relief and rescue camps have been set up in Okara and Vehari districts. He said that the authorities were providing all the necessary facilities to the people at special relief camps. He directed the district administration to increase the number of rescue teams.

He said that the authorities were monitoring the relief and rescue operation from the central control room. He said that stringent action would be taken against officials not discharging duties properly.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said that the districts have been provided with the necessary machinery, tents and food hampers before the start of monsoon season. He said that the flood has affected 15 villages in the Okara district in the close vicinity of River Sutlej.

He said that the rescuers have been provided boats, life jackets, life rings and other necessary facilities. He said that people and cattle in the affected villages have been shifted to safer places. He said that the water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has decreased slightly but the districts were still on alert due to a possible increase in flood level in the wake of significant monsoon rains in the catchment areas.

As per the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days. A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night).

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan & Bahawalpur divisions. Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity is also expected over Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan divisions

These heavy rains will increase flows in Rivers Kabul, Indus and Jhelum along with tributaries of Rivers Indus and Kabul.