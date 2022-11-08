Flood Disasters: Pakistan needs $40b for rehabilitation: Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that recent floods have created a lot of destruction and for its rehabilitation and reconstruction, Pakistan needs 40 billion dollars. This was stated by the President while addressing “Pakistan- International and National Donors Conference for Relief and Rehabilitation” organized by Pakistan Red Crescent in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that there are many flood affected areas which are still disconnected from rest of the country and we have to do more for flood affected people. He said the government is taking all possible measures to provide immediate support to them but the international community will also have to come forward.

The President said the rehabilitation and reconstruction of affected areas will definitely take time but we have to prepare ourselves for future.

Appreciating the role of UN Secretary General António Guterres, he thanked him for his ample response to the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said that we have to do more to cope with the challenge of the climate change. He said we are working to provide basic needs to flood-affected people.