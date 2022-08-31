Flood devastation ‘massive’, army to rebuild houses for victims: COAS

Says action necessary against illegal constructions along rivers in KP

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for an end to the illegal constructions alongside the rivers adding those responsible for allowing construction on the Swat River bank despite colossal losses in 2010 floods should be taken to task.

Army Chief who air-dashed to Swat on Tuesday to monitor the rescue and rehabilitation activities with special reference to Army teams was talking the Media personnel at Kanju Cantt.

The Army chief while expressing his sympathies with the flood victims said though the detailed survey of the losses incurred during the current floods is yet to be completed yet Kalam sustained major losses where scores of hotels , bridges and houses were destroyed.

“We have opened relief centers and made a headquarter on the patron of National Command and Operation center where we will collect the data of the aids”.

COAS said the response of the welfare organizations and countrymen towards helping the victims was laudable.

Bajwa said hectic efforts were on to open the Kalam Swat road at the earlier as large number of people were still stranded in the Scenic valley of Malakand division.

He lamented that 2010 floods had wreaked havoc in Malakand and allowing construction on the same area again was a negligent attitude and must be looked into.