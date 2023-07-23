LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has put districts on alert as water flow continues to increase at Rivers Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum.

As more rains are expected in the upper catchment areas and across Punjab till July 29, the PDMA has directed finalizing necessary arrangements to cope with any flood emergency in respective districts.

Medium to high-level flood is expected in Rivers Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum along with associated nullahs of major rivers during the next 48 hours.

Flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in the nullahs of Balochistan (Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran, Nasirabad divisions) along with hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

پنجاب کے دریاؤں کی تازہ صورتحال: آئندہ 48 گھنٹے میں دریائے راوی چناب اور جہلم میں درمیانے سے اونچے درجے کے سیلاب کا خطرہ ہے.

ڈی جی پی ڈی ایم اے عمران قریشی کی متعلقہ انتظامیہ کو الرٹ رہنے کی ہدایات ۔ pic.twitter.com/jj31K23ksu — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) July 23, 2023

River Indus at Kalabagh, Chashma & Tunsa, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Chenab at Marala & khanki River Ravi at Balloki are in low flood level.

Rivers flow are likely to increase further due to widespread rains with isolated heavy falls over catchment areas during the week and possible release of excess water by India after filling of dams.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over northern parts of the country has moved away eastwards.

Yesterday’s monsoon low over Southwest Chattisgarh moved West-Northwestwards and today lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Rajasthan.

Moderate to strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating lower half of the country up to 7000 feet.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over South & Southeast Sindh along with Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran, Nasirabad, D.G. Khan, D.I. Khan, Bannu & Kohat divisions during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad, rest of Punjab, rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of Sindh.

Monsoon activity over South and Southeast Sindh is likely to decrease after 24 hours. No change is likely in the rest of the country.

Rainfall in catchment areas during last 24 hours

Indus: Shinkiari=104, Lower Dir=65, Malam Jabba=63, Kurrum Garhi=60, Shaheed Benazirabad=55, Kakul=47, Murree=46, Pashat-Bajaur=45, Badin=35, Sakrand=32, Oghi=31, Pattan & Dadu=30(each), Chhor=29, DG Khan (Zain Sanghar=27), Islamabad [Saidpur=23, New Airport=10, Zeropoint=09,Golra & Bokra=06 (each)],Mithi=23, Bhakkar=19, Barkhan & Saidu Sharif=16 (each), Hyderabad=14, Khairpur=13, Padidan=12, Kalam=11, Skardu & Bagrote=10 (each), Dir=09, Mirpur Khas & Tando Jam=08 (each), D.I.Khan (Airport)=07, Besham=06.

Jhelum: Jhelum=99, Mandibahauddin=47, Qilla Rohtas=44, Mangla=36, Garhi Dopatta=26, Chattar Kallas=22, Balakot & Rawalakot=21 (each), Haraman=17, Muzaffarabad (Airport=17, City=06), Kotli=16, Palandri & Chakwal=12 (each).

Chenab: Kot Addu=45, Noorpur Thal=24.

Sutlej: Kasur=27, Chunian=18, Bahawalpur (Airport=18, City=08).

Others: Ziarat=40, Lasbela=14, Khuzdar=11, Zhob=09.